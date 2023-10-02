Dindigul Campus Connect

October 02, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST

Caravaggio Art Exhibit

The Research Department of English of Sri S. Ramaswamy Naidu Memorial College, Sattur, organised ‘Caravaggio Art Exhibit’ on September 27. Art is a form of expression that inspires literature through visual dynamics. Artist Lovely V. Karuppasamy, Art Director, Chennai, opened the Exhibit and delivered a lecture on the connectivity between art and literature. U. Fathima Farzana, Assistant Professor of English and artist, coordinated the programme. The exhibits included a wide range of acrylic, oil, Thanjavur paintings and sketches done by staff and students.

Seminar on cyber security at SFRC

PG and Research Department of Commerce of The Standard Fireworks Rajaratnam College for Women in Sivakasi organised a seminar on ‘Cyber security and cyber crimes - be a cyber warrior’ on September 25. The resource person, V. Mariappan, Professor and Head, Department of Banking Technology, School of Management, Pondicherry University, traced the growth of cybercrime in the digital world citing the instances of cyber blackmail, threat of posting obscene sexual content, stalking and morphing of women, stealing personal data like bank account details and spreading viruses. He also explained the ways and means to protect Internet-connected devices and services against phishing schemes and data breaches by hacktivists.

Basketball tourney

The Physical Education Department of Syed Ammal Engineering College, in collaboration with the Sports Board of Anna University, Chennai, organised a basketball tournament for engineering colleges within Zone-16 of Anna University. Nine engineering colleges participated in this tournament. Thiagrajar College of Engineering, Madurai, secured the first position, followed by Velammal College of Engineering and Technology, Madurai and KLN College of Engineering, Madurai.

The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering organised a two-day workshop on 3D Printing technology for third and final-year students. D. Manuel from Smart Maker Technologies, served as the trainer.

Correspondent Chinnadurai Abdullah felicitated Madhumitha, a first-year Civil Engineering student, for her winning a bronze medal in shot-put event held at KSR Engineering College, Namakkal.

Fine arts contest

Nadar Saraswathi College of Arts and Science, Theni, organised ‘Kalasangami’ a fine arts contest, from September 14 to 27. The chief guests were C.Senthiganesh, and J. Rajalakshmi, folk and cine background singers. They recounted their experiences and how their passion for folk songs changed their lives.S.Selvapriya, Fine Arts Coordinator, proposed the vote of thanks.

NSS Day

Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Mettamalai, Sattur, celebrated NSS Day on September 24. M. Pandi, NSS Cooridinator, Madurai Kamaraj University, was the chief guest. The chief guest, in his address, reiterated the motto of NSS scheme - ‘Not me, but you.’ He spoke about awareness programmes organised by the college NSS units such as anti-ragging, blood donation, planting of saplings and importance of file documentation. NSS Programme Officers M. Muthumari and M. Karpagaselvi had made the arrangements.

On ozone depletion

Environment Club of GTN Arts College, Dindigul celebrated World Ozone Day on the theme of ‘Montreal protocol: fixing the ozone layer and reducing climate change’ on September 25. M.Muthumari, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Botany, spoke on ozone layer depletion and UV radiation. The Women Cell of the college, Innerwheel Club of Dindigul and LUV PadsHygiene Care jointly organised an awareness programme on Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) on September 26. Dr. Jacintha, in her keynote address, explained various problems and support mechanism for girls. .Amsa Pandi Manikandan, Director, LUV Pads, explained latest innovations in MHM.

