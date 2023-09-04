Dindigul Campus Connect

September 04, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST

Translation skills

A seminar cum workshop on ‘Translation skills’ was conducted at Jayaraj Annapackiam College for Women, Periyakulam, on August 30. V. Renugadevi , former Head, Department of Linguistics, Madurai Kamaraj University; T. Muthukrishnan, former Head , Department of Linguistics, Bharathiar University, Coimbatore,; K. Umaraj, Head and Associate Professor of Linguistics, Madurai Kamaraj University, were the resource persons. The prevailing job opportunities for translation in various departments of Tamil Nadu government was highlighted at the seminar. As many as 400 participants underwent hands-on training to hone their skills on translation.

Workshop held

Horticultural College and Research Institute, Periyakulam, and National bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) jointly organised a capacity building workshop on coconut cultivation and value addition on August 29. Sakthibalan, District Developmental Manager, NABARD, Madurai, spoke on various supporting programmes through NABARD for coconut growers, entrepreneurs and traders. R. V. Shajeevana, Collector, Theni, inaugurated the programme and initiated coconut based start-ups and value addition expo. E. Aravazhi, Director, Coconut Development Board, Chennai, said India ranked third in coconut production and contributed 34% of the world’s coconut production. J. Rajangam, Dean, HC&RI, Periyakulam, presided over the programme.

Science exhibition

A science exhibition was conducted in Nehruji Government Higher Secondary School at Idayakottai in Dindigul district on September 1. More than 200 students participated in the exhibition and displayed their models on Science, Maths, Social Science, Tamil, English, Nursing and Agriculture. Jeganathan, Head, PG Department of Computer Applications of PSNA College of Engineering and Technology was the chief guest. Headmaster A. John Wilfare Ponraj presided. The students had fabricated a giant model of Chandrayaan 3, which recently landed on moon.

LORENZO 2K23

The Department of English of Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Sattur, organised an event, LORENZO 2K23, on August 30. K.Raju, college chairman, R. Muthukumar, secretary, R. Ushadevi, Principal, and R. Praveena, Vice-Principal, were present. Rotarians Gopalasamy and Rajamani were the chief guests. As many as 305 students from 15 colleges participated in the event. The overall trophy was won by SFR College, Sivakasi and V.H.N.S.N College.

The Department of Commerce and Commerce (CA) organised a guest lecture on ‘Navigating the financial future: seizing emerging opportunities and building your expertise’ on September 2. The chief guest was chartered accountant N.Satheeswaran.

Programme for the faculty

Syed Ammal Engineering College, Ramanathapuram, organised a Faculty Development Programme on August 31. The aim was to imrpove the understanding of outcome-based education and its significance in providing quality education in line with the goals of National Education Policy. G. Mahendran, Head, ECE Department, and A. Kanmani, Head, CSE Department, served as resource persons. They emphasised the importance of outcome-based education, highlighting the need to focus on achieving course outcomes, programme outcomes, and Programme Educational Objectives (PEOs). Attaining these outcomes is essential for educational institutions to maintain high standards and deliver quality education, they said. M. Periyasamy, Principal, delivered the presidential address. B. Jayalakshmi, IQAC Coordinator, had made the arrangements.

From students to entrepreneurs

The Alumnae Association of Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women, Kilakarai, organised a demo for the alumnae and final-year UG and PG students on August 29. There were 47 stalls and many former and present students operated the stalls and transacted business. It was held to kindle an entrepreneurial spirit in the students. C. P. Rosy Fernando, Director of EDC, and K. Jasmin Malar, Coordinator of the Alumnae Association, had made the arrangements.