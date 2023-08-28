Dindigul Campus Connect

August 28, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

Science Day in KVS

Science Day was celebrated in K.V.S. Higher Secondary School, Virudhunagar, on August 24. C.V. Karuppasamy, Scientific Officer ‘G’ (Retd.), Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, presided over the function. Students presented models of rockets, DNA, archeology and robotics. The prominence of country seeds was given importance in a separate section. The importance of planting saplings for the need of oxygen was emphasised. To enliven the event, two students dressed themselves with wigs et al as scientists Albert Einstein and APJ Abdul Kalam. There were models of periodic element table and dinosaur in the entrance. Word play and word formation games were conducted to kindle an interest in English language and to improve the vocabulary of students. Career guidance programme for 11th and 12th students was organised. Prizes for the best models were given by the chief guest, N. Jeyakumaran, Dean-Research, and Associate Professor of Physics, VHNSN College, Virudhunagar.

‘Bright beginnings’

Nadar Saraswathi College of Education, Theni, celebrated Bright Beginnings of B.Ed. I Year on August 23. The chief guest, Geetha Thiruvasagam, DSP, urged the students to ‘dare to dream and work towards that direction and celebrate the success.’ Persistence is the first step to success, she said. V.R. Rajan, general secretary, Tamil Nadu NGO’s Federation, was a guest of honour.

The Department of Computer Application organised a workshop on ‘Chat GPT and AI tools’ on August 22. The resource persons were T..Sujithra and R.Vasuki from Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College, Madurai.

An inter-departmental festival, ‘Lingua Talentia’ was organised by the Department of English on August 23 and 24. As many as 230 students from all the departments of the college participated in nine competitions which were held indoor and outdoor of the college premises. The students were classified under the names of the gods of Greek mythology such as Athena, Hermes, Hestina, Apollo, Zeus, Demeter, Ares, Eos, Hephaistos, Hera, Poseidon, Artemis and Aphrodite.

‘Selling Fascinate’

The Department of BBA of Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Sattur, and Sivakasi Rotary Club of Greens jointly organised ‘Selling Fascinate ‘23’ on August 24. Rotarian J. Edwin James was the chief guest. The event was organised under ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme of the State government. About 400 students from S.H.N Edward Higher Secondary School and S.S. Subbiah Nadar Higher Secondary School visited the college. The college students had set up 40 stalls and sold many food products.

Thirai Club event

Thirai Club of Sri S. Ramasamy Naidu Memorial College, Sattur, organised a programme, Thirai: an exploration’ on August 23. Renowned photographer A. Vincent Paul, TV reality show director and writer Saravanan Chandran and media enthusiast Kalaivani, Assistant Professor of Tamil, The American College. Mr. Paul taught basics of photography and Saravanan Chandran spoke on the challenges and opportunities in media, and Dr. Kalaivani delved on the psychological impact of representations on screen. S. Ganesh Ram, Principal, was present.

