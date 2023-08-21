Dindigul Campus Connect

August 21, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST

Industry 4.0 competencies

The Mechanical Engineering department of PSNA college of Engineering and Technology, Dindigul, organised a one-day seminar on ‘Industry 4.0 competencies and educational systems’ in association with

National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, Chennai. Twenty-five foreign delegates from 17 countries - Uzbekistan, Zambia, Armenia, Bhutan, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Mexico, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Togo, Turkmenistan, Tunisia, Uganda and Tunisia participated in the seminar and spoke on their country’s Industry 4.0 competencies and educational systems. Usha Natesan,Director of NITTTR, Chennai, was the chief guest, R.S.K. Raghuram, Pro-Chairman, and D.Vasudevan, Principal, were present. R.Kannan, HoD, organised the programme.

Annual Day

Muthiah Alagappa Nursery and Primary School, Kottaiyur celebrated 8th Annual Day on August 11. G. V. Gopinath, Vice Principal, Arumugam Pillai Seethai Ammal College, Tirupattur delivered the special address. Principal S. Murugeshbabu welcomed the gathering. Administrator AL. Annamalai and Correspondent Umayal Annamalai were present. S. Selvarani presented the annual report.

Founder’s Day was celebrated the following day. The chief guest was K.S. Thirupathi, Senior Consultant Physician, Apollo Hospital, Karaikudi. Students who scored centum in different subjects in the higher secondary and matriculation examinations and the teachers who helped them score centum were given cash awards.C. Thangaraj, Vice-Principal proposed the vote of thanks.

Yuva Samvad

Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Sattur and Nehru Yuva Kendra, and Virudhunagar Deepam Trust jointly organised a programme, Yuva Samvad India 2047 on August 19. G.Sundaramurthy, Inspector of Police, Prohibition Enforcement Division, Sattur, spoke on competitive exams, drug abuse, self- discipline of students, ragging and cyber crime, Faculty members P. Thavabalan, S.Sudha, V. Gayathri and K.Nandhakumar spoke on different topics.

College Day

Kalasalingam College of Pharmacy celebrated 35th College Day recently. held at Dr. K.s.krishna Auditorium. The chief guest was J.Rajamoorthy, Director of Medical and Rural Health Services (ESI).

T.Sathish, M.D, Tablets (India), Chennai and.N. Murugesh,professor (Retd), MMC, offered felicitations.

The chief guest distributed medals and certificates to university rank holders and appreciation certificates to teachers. The college signed MoU with Tablets India for collaborative research works in drugs.

The college also organised a programme on ‘Comprehensive understanding of IVIVC in Generic Drug Development and domain of IPR: a wholesome perspective.’ The chief guest was C.Jothi Sophia Davamani Christober, Principal. CSI Jeyaraj Annapackiam College of Nursing and Allied Sciences. Madurai . As many as 70 professors from 23 institutions spoke at the conference.

Enters 77th year

VHNSN College, Virudhunagar, is entering its 77th year. A commemorative ceremony was held to mark the occasion. A.Murali, Joint Commissioner of Goods and Services Tax, Tirunelveli, was the chief guest. As many as 77 saplings were planted on the college campus. Book review and writing competitions were conducted. Prizes and certificates were given to students who performed well.

