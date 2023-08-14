Dindigul Campus Connect

August 14, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST

Soft skill training

A 11-day intensive soft skill training programme, sponsored by Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education, was conducted at M.V.Muthiah Government Arts College for Women, Dindigul for third year undergraduate students on July 21. It was inaugurated by D.Lakshmi, Principal. As many as 859 students were trained by 28 soft skills trainers from various departments of the college. The students were trained in important soft skills such as Communication Skill, Team Building, Stress Management and Emotional Intelligence, Positive Thinking, Lateral Thinking, Time Management, Presentation Skill, Interview Skill and Group Discussion and Interpersonal Skill. In the valedictory function, Vijayakumar M.S., Assistant Commissioner GST (retd), Madurai division, was the chief guest. The programme was organised by M.Rajaram, Coordinator, Soft Skills Centre of the college.

Induction programme

Sri Kaliswari Institute of Management and Technology, Sivakasi, conducted induction programme for the 2023 - 25 batch of MBA students from July 26 to August 2. Alumni - Praveen Kumar (2009 - 11) of TVV Gnanammal Ginning Factory, Virudhunagar; S.Siva Dinesh of Bajaj Consumer Care, Coimbatore and Vignesh Babu, proprietor of Vignesh Paper and Boards (2015-17) Sivaram Prabu (2010-2012) of TMB, Mumbai, conducted various sessions on career opportunities and other topics. A session on goal setting was handled by Tamizhakarthic, Digital Automation Coach, Tamizha Software Solutions, Sivakasi.. Rahmath Nisha, a trainer from Thoothukudi conducted a one-day workshop on ‘Effective communication for a successful career’ followed by spoken English sessions handled by Muththamizh and.Shakila from SFR College, Sivakasi.

Kamaraj, the visionary

Virudhunagar Hindu Nadars’ Senthikumara Nadar College celebrated Kamarajar’s 121st birth anniversary and Educational Development Day recently. The chief guest, Bharathi Baskar, spoke on the visionary plans of Kamarajar - the dams for irrigation, etc. She urged the students to strenuously work every day by accepting both the scathing criticism and encouraging comments to achieve success. “Dream about what they want to become five years from now. The things which you do today should be in harmony with what you want to be tomorrow,” she said. She advised the students to reduce their screen time and read knowledge-based books daily. She emphasised the creditable role played by parents in shaping the future of a student.

Mou Signed

Srivilliputhur Kalasalingam university signed MoU with Wheels India, Chennai, for collaborative research work, faculty development training, students’ Internships and projects. Varsity vice-presidents S.Shasi Anand and S.Arjun Kalasalingam presided over the function. On behalf of University, Vice-Chancellor

S.Narayanan and on behalf of Wheels India, S. Ramesh, Head-Learning and Leadership Development, signed the MoU. V. Vasudevan, the Registrar, Professors Koteeswarao, Sarasu and

Thirumalai Madhan, besides representatives of Wheels India were present.Training and Placement Team Alaudin and Velmurugan had made the arrangements.

Design thinking

The departments of Mathematics and Computer Science and Research Centre of Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women, Kilakarai, organised a workshop on ‘Design thinking to unlock your golden Hours.’ R Punitha, Head, Department of Mathematics, welcomed the gathering. S Sumaya, Principal, gave the presidential address. .Mohammed Ajnash of Adetive Technologies, the repource person, said,”Everyone should apply design thinking in all our current scenarios. Learn to generate and implement ideas in real-time being. All design-thinking concepts emerge from nature. Nature has taught us to evolve many innovations for humanity.” N Nagajothi, Head-In charge, Department of Computer Science and Research Centre, proposed the vote of thanks.

Youth Day event

The Department of Economics, GTN Arts College, Dindigul celebrated International Youth day on August 12. P. Ravichandran, HoD, spoke on ‘Green skills for youth: towards a sustainable world today.’ P.Balagurusamy, Principal, delivered the presidential address. As many as 90 students participated. S. Arun, Assistant Professor, proposed the vote of thanks.

