Dindigul Campus Connect

August 07, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST

Induction programme

Sri Kaliswari Institute of Management and Technology, Sivakasi, conducted induction programme for the 2023 - 25 batch of MBA students from July 26 to August 2. Alumni - Praveen Kumar (2009 - 11) of TVV Gnanammal Ginning Factory, Virudhunagar; S.Siva Dinesh of Bajaj Consumer Care, Coimbatore and Vignesh Babu, proprietor of Vignesh Paper and Boards (2015-17) Sivaram Prabu (2010-2012) of TMB, Mumbai, conducted various sessions on career opportunities and other topics. A session on goal setting was handled by Tamizhakarthic, Digital Automation Coach, Tamizha Software Solutions, Sivakasi.. Rahmath Nisha, a trainer from Thoothukudi conducted a one-day workshop on ‘Effective communication for a successful career’ followed by spoken English sessions handled by Muththamizh and.Shakila from SFR College, Sivakasi.

On breast feeding

Women Empowerment Cell and NSS jointly organised an awareness programme on breast feeding at Syed Ammal Arts and Science College, Ramanathapuram. Dr N. Jeyakarthika, Medical Officer of Urban Medical Health Centre, Ramanathapuram, spoke on breast feeding. Anantha Priya, staff nurse, advised the students to take nutritious food and maintain personal hygiene. The arrangements were made by the Women Empowerment Cell members and NSS Programme Officer A. Vallivinayagam.

The Department of Computer Science and Computer Applications of Sr Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Sattur, organised “Pre - Hackathon Workshop: Hack the Hackathon’ on August 5. H. Vignesh Ramamoorthy, Assistant Professor, Department of IT and Cognitive Systems, Sri Krishna Arts and Science College, Coimbatore, was the chief guest. He spoke on things to be focused and learned by the students before stepping into Hackathon. M. Viswanathan, HOD/CS and P. Ponnurajan, HOD/BCA, were the organisers.

The college organised a Walk and Run Marathon the same day. It was inaugurated by DSP D Vinoji. The marathon started from Sattur DSP office and through market, bus stand and ended at the DSP office. Nearly 150 students participated in the marathon with the slogan ‘Stop Crime Against Women.’

The college and Nehru Yuva Kendra organised a rainwater harvesting awareness programme on August 4.

The Department of Commerce (CA) conducted a quiz competition on August 7.

Kamaraj, the visionary

Virudhunagar Hindu Nadars’ Senthikumara Nadar College celebrated Kamarajar’s 121st birth anniversary and Educational Development Day recently. The chief guest, Bharathi Baskar, spoke on the visionary plans of Kamarajar - the dams for irrigation, etc. She urged the students to strenuously work every day by accepting both the scathing criticism and encouraging comments to achieve success. “Dream about what they want to become five years from now. The things which you do today should be in harmony with what you want to be tomorrow,” she said. She advised the students to reduce their screen time and read knowledge-based books daily. She emphasised the creditable role played by parents in shaping the future of a student.