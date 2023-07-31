Dindigul Campus Connect

July 31, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST

KV-Sivaganga speaks on NEP

With the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan celebrating the 3rd anniversary of National Education Policy across the country, KV-Sivaganga also joined in the exercise. The school had arranged a press meet, inviting Principals, Headmasters, parents and media personnel, on July 28. Principal R.John welcomed the gathering. The chief guest, S. Lakshminarayanan, Principal, KV- Virudhunagar, spoke on NEP, its vision and how it is implemented by KVs. He made a PPT presentation on various initiatives undertaken by NCERT and CBSE in implementing NEP. T.Selvam, PGT – Maths, proposed the vote of thanks.

Opportunities in cinema industry

A seminar on “Opportunities and Challenges in Cinema Industry’ was held under the aegis of Bibliophilic Society of the Department of English of Virudhunagar Hindu Nadars’ Senthikumara Nadar College recently. R.Bhuvaneswaran, III B.A English, welcomed the gathering. E.Leethiyal Deva Priyam, III B.A English, explained the aims of the Bibliophilic Society. Aruljothi, an alumni and actress of Vijay TV fame Bharathi Kannamma serial, was the special guest.

An anemia camp was held at the college. As many as 1,237 girls and 70 professors were screened for anemia and given counselling.

On goal setting

The Department of Commerce of Sri Kaliswari College, Sivakasi, organised a programme on goal setting on July 28. M.Dheenathayal, Assistant HR Manager, Fashion World group of showrooms, Sivakasi, and an alumnus, was the resource person. He said that we are living in a VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous) world where it is important to have short-term and long term goals to succeed. Tasks must be prioritised to achieve the desired results in time. A. Babu Franklin, Assistant Professor, had made the arrangements. Totally 118 students of II B.Com. participated in the programme.

‘Man destroyed natural resources’

NSS units of Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Sattur and Rotary Club of Sivakasi Diamond jointly organised World Nature Conservation Day on July 28. A.P. Gowsalya Devi, Assistant Professor of Botany, S.F.R. College, Sivakasi, was the chief guest. She said the world was endowed with so much of natural resources such as animals, birds, trees, oceans and mountains. But man has depleted the resources and endangered the wildlife and made the world polluted with toxic practices. A quiz contest was conducted for the students and prizes given to the winners. NSS Programme Officers M. Muthumari and M. Karpagaselvi had made the arrangements.

MoU signed

Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women, Kilakarai, organised implementation of the DBT Star College Induction Programme and signing of an MoU with RVS College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore, on July 28. N Thajuddin, Pro Vice-Chancellor, B S Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, delivered the presidential address. T. Sivakumar, Principal, RVS College, offered felicitations. R. Rajendran, former Principal, PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore, presented the Star College scheme implementation. The MoU was signed with Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader college and RVS college.

On G20 presidency

The PG and Research Department of Commerce, Jeyaraj Annapackiam College, Periyakulam, organised a seminar on “India’s G20 presidency: an opportunity to steer the world towards inclusive and sustainable growth” on July 21. P. Ravichandran, HoD, Economics of GTN Arts College, Dindigul, was the resource person.

Conservation

Environment Club of GTN Arts College, Dindigul, organised International Day for Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem on July 26. Principal P.Balagurusamy delivered the presidential address. Secretary K.Rethinam offered felicitations. P. Ravichandran, Environment Club Coordinator, spoke on conservation of mangrove system. Quiz contest, painting, group discussion and poster presentation were conducted on the theme. About 75 students participated.