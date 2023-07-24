Dindigul Campus Connect

July 24, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:20 am IST

Poet speaks at college

PG department of English in Syed Ammal Arts and Science College, Ramanathapuram, conducted Spark seminar on ‘Narrative poetry: an evocation’ on July 21. C.Bouddham Bala, Assistant Professor of English, welcomed the gathering. A Chelladurai Abdullah, Correspondent, and A. Rajathj Abdullah, Correspondent, Syed Ammal Matric Higher Secondary School, presided over the ceremony. P. Balakrishnan, Principal, and V. Sathiavathi, Head of the Department, offered felicitations. Poetess N. Brinda Nathan, the chief guest, gave a motivational talk on how to read and write poems. V.Jeyachandran, Assistant Professor of English, reviewed the chief guest’s work, ‘Ketkapadatha osaigal.’ V. Murugesan, Assistant Professor of English, proposed the vote of thanks. The arrangements were done by Assistant Professor S.Sheik Ayaz Ahamed.

105 students donate blood

Virudhunagar Hindu Nadars’ Senthikumara Nadar College, in collaboration with Lions Club of Virudhunagar Dawn Unjha-V.Dhanasamy-Parimala Devi Medical Trust Blood Bank and Indian Medical Association, conducted a blood donation camp. Youth Red Cross programme officer G. Ravi welcomed the gathering, College president V.Palanichamy presided over the function. Secretary M.D.Sarpparajan, Principal A.Sarathi and Self-Finance Programme Coordinator A. Kalidass offered felicitations. Youth Red Cross Programme Deputy Officer A. Mohanraj proposed a vote of thanks. As many as 105 students donated blood at the camp.