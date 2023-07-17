Dindigul Campus Connect

July 17, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST

Graduation Day

Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women, Kilakarai, celebrated its 30th Graduation Day and 10th Muballiga Sanadh awarding ceremony for 2017–2020 batch graduands. Rahmathunisa Abdur Rahman, Correspondent, declared the ceremony open. S. Sumaya, Principal, welcomed the gathering and presented the annual report. T. Mano Thangarai, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, was the chief guest. In his address, he said the student years were great learning opportunities for giving shape to one’s career. The graduands must set a goal and concentrate on reaching it. The power of education is not just obtaining a degree, but also equipping oneself to deal with adverse circumstances. Degree certificates were awarded to 617 undergraduates, 83 postgraduates, and five M.Phil. scholars. The guest of honour was Moulana Alhaj. Mufti S A H Umar Farooq Malahiri Imam, Khaleefa Masjid, Herbalist, and Verma Doctor Hijima Analyst & Instructor, Tiruchi, delivered the Sanadh day address, and Hajiani K M V Abitha Begum, retired teacher, presented Muballiga Sanadh awards to 210 Islamic undergraduate students.

Grand reunion

National Engineering College, Kovilpatti, celebrated its silver jubilee reunion of 1998 alumni on July 14. Alumni from USA, Australia, Singapore, Kuwait, the UK, Germany, UAE and from cities such as Chennai, Bengalurur, Hyderabad and New Delhi participated and shared their memories with their friends and students. Correspondent K.R.Arunachalam Director S.Shanmugavel, Principal K.Kalidasa Murugavel and Alumni Association Coordinator K.G.Srinivasakan were present. Alumni B.Neelakandan, Senior Product Manager, AT&T, Chennai, welcomed the gathering. Alumni M.Kanaga, Program Manager, Expedia, USA, has proposed the vote of thanks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness programme

Virudhunagar Hindu Nadars’ Senthikumara Nadar College organised an awareness programme on ‘Sexual Harassment and its Prevention, Prohibition and Redress’ among girls students on the campus. H. Chitrakala, Inspector, Bazaar Police station, the chief guest, spoke on the law and steps to be taken to provide a support system to the victims. The programme was arranged by members of Vishaka Cell, which aims to promote awareness of sexual harassment. Totally 500 girl students took part in the programme.

Students welcomed

Orientation / inauguration of the academic year for the newly admitted undergraduates and postgraduate students was organised by Vidhyaa Giri College of Arts and Science, Puduvayal, on July 12. College treasurer M. Mohammed Meeran, and Chairman of Vidhyaa Giri group of Educational Institutions M.P. Krishnan were present. R. Swaminathan, Syndicate member, Alagappa University, offered felicitations.

On population

The Department of Economics, GTN Arts College, Dindigul celebrated World Population Day

on July 11. P. Ravichandran, HoD, in his address, said according to various estimates, the world population had reached eight billion. The World Population Day is celebrated to raise an awareness of population-related issues such as the importance of family planning, gender equality, poverty, maternal health and human rights. P.Balagurusamy, Principal, delivered the presidential

address. Secretary K.Rethinam delivered the inaugural address. Director Durai Rethinam offered felicitations. S.Arun, Assistant Professor, proposed the vote of thanks.

Association opened

English department’s assocaition of Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Sattur, was inaugurated on July 13. .K.Raju, chairman, and R. Muthukumar, secretary, were present. R. Ushadevi, Principal. Presided over the function. P. Thavabalan, HoD, welcomed the gathering. M.Viswanathan, Head, Department of Computer Science, proposed the vote of thanks.

The college, joining hands with Uppathur Primary Health Centre, organised a free eye screening camp to celebrate the birth anniversary of kamaraj on July 15. Block Medical Officer P.S. Rajakumar and Dr. K. Lavanya were the chief guests. Nearly 600 students and all staff members were screened at the camp. NSS Programme Officers .M.Muthumari and M. Karpagaselvi had made the arrangments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.