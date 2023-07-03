Dindigul Campus Connect

July 03, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST

Sewing unit inaugurated

Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader Community Innovation Incubation Centre had its first Incubatee Rural Women Development Society (RWDS), an NGO formed by two alumnae of Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women, Kilakarai. It commenced operations of The Sewing Unit on June 26. It was inaugurated by S. Sumaya, Principal, and Nadhira Rafi, Key Advisor to RWDS. The sewing unit aims to provide employment opportunities for needy women. The NGO plans to order uniforms, shirts, and nighties. The aim of the NGO is to provide a minimum of ₹300 per day and ₹7,200 per month. The NGO, with support from TBAK CIIC, will offer mentoring, value-added training, and digital technology skills and offer a three-month certificate training programmee for women in tailoring.

Call to stay away from drugs

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was celebrated in Vidhyaa Giri College of Arts and Science in Puduvayal near Karaikudi on June 26. College chairman Mohammed Meeran and Principal R. Swaminathan presided. Muthupandi, Inspector of Police, Sakkottai police station, flagged off a procession. Mr. Swaminathan said people should stop the stigma and discrimination and strengthen the prevention efforts. He advised the students to involve themselves in initiatives taken against drug addiction. He also encouaged the students to participate in awareness programmes conducted by Narcotics Enforcement department to eradicate drug addiction.

Awareness camp

P.S.R. Engineering College, Sivakasi hosted an awareness camp on ‘Drug abuse and illicit trafficking’ on June 26. Chief guest Nampirajan, Inspector of Police, Vembakottai range, addressed the students on the ills of drug abuse and asked them to alert the police if they come across illicit drug sale or usage of drugs by any of their friends. Thye must at least inform this to their parents, he said. R. Solaisamy, Correspondent, P. Marichamy, Dean, J.S. Senthil Kumaar, Principal, and P. Durkaieswaran, NSS Coordinator, were present.

Rally taken out

Nearly 300 NSS volunteers of Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Sattur, took out a rally from bus stand to police station to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse. It was flagged off by chairman K.Raju, secretary R.Muthukumar and Principal Ushadevi. NSS Programme Officers M. Muthumari and .K. Karpagaselvi had madde the arrangements.

Students take pledge against ragging

The Anti-Ragging Cell of Virudhunagar Hindu Nadars’ Senthikumara Nadar College organised a programme for students recently. N.Nirmal Kumar, Dean-Student Services, welcomed the gathering. College vice-president V.P.P.K.V.N.Rajamohan, secretary M.D.Sarpparajan, Principal A.Sarathi and SF Coordinator A. Kalidass were present. More than 100 NSS volunteers and NCC cadets took a pledge against ragging. The students also enacted a drama to create awareness of the eveil of anti-ragging and laws against it. J. Pandiarajan, Additional Dean-Student Services, proposed the vote of thanks.

Nobis remembered

The Department of Economics of GTN Arts College, Dindigul celebrated National Statistics Day to recognise the contributions of Prof. Prasanta Chandra Mahala Nobis in the fields of statistics and economic planning. P.Balagurusamy, Principal, presided over the function. P.Ravichandran, HoD, in his address, said Nobis was the architect of the Second Five-Year-Plan and builder of Indian Statistical Institute. S.Arun, Assistant Professor, chaired paper presentation session.