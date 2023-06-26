Dindigul Campus Connect

June 26, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

KVS students win medals in Olympiad

National Yoga Olympiad was conducted in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, recently. Students of KVS Higher Secondary School in Virudhunagar participated in under-14 and under-17 categories. C. Thareshwaran of Class VII, P. Logeshkanna of Class VIII and G. Arulpandi of Class X won medals and brought laurels to the school.

Stress on yoga

9th International Yoga Day was celebrated in DNU SMBM National Public School, Dindigul on JUne 21..

As part of the whole week of celebration, parents of kindergarten students were invited to practise Yoga on the school premises. Students of Grades I and II had an awareness walk on corridors, Grade III to VIII went for a rally around the school, Grade VII performed yogasanas integrated with Mathematical angles, Grade VIII went to a coconut farm and performed yogasanas there. Overall, it was an attempt to encourage individuals and communities to incorporate yoga into their daily lives and experience its positive impact on their physical and mental health.

International Yoga Day was celebrated in Chellappan Vidya Mandir International School, Karaikudi. The chief guest was Commandant Shankar Kumar Jha. The chief guest appreciated the students who displayed agility by performing various asanas and urged them to practise yoga every day to lead a healthy life.

Pranic healing

Theni Melapettai Hindu Nadargal Uravinmurai Nadar Saraswathi College of Education celebrated International Yoga Day. V.Sheela Priya, Pranic Healing Instructor from Pattiveeranpatti in Dindigul district, spoke about pranic healing. Yoga with meditation leads to physical, mental, emotional, intellectual and all-round development of body and mind, she said. She trained the teachers on how to guide their students. Yoga helped students in imbibing knowledge and increasing brain power, she said.

Job fair held

Tami Nadu Skill Development Corporation under Nan Mudhalvan Scheme organised a job fair at V.H.N.Senthikumara Nadar College, Virudhunaga recently. Around 295 students from places such as Madurai, Kamuthi, Sivakasi, Srivilliputtur, Rajapalayam, Aruppukottai, Sattur and Virudhunagar attended the fair. A total of 114 students were hired by 30 companies, and 235 others were shortlisted for the second round at the respective companies.

Freshers’ Day

Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Sattur organised Freshers’ Day on June 22. The chief guest, Suki Sivam, orator, writer and Tamil scholar, talked on how to improve one’s self–confidence in this competitive world. Parents and students participated in the ceremoncy.

Student induction programme

As part of Student Induction Programme, the Institution Orientation Programme for I UG students was conducted in V.V. Vanniaperumal College for Women, Virudhunagar on June 22. S. Ilayaraja, Assistant Professor, Department of Management Studies (Management and Entrepreneurship), Directorate of Distance Education, Madurai Kamaraj University, spoke on theimportance of studying dual degrees. In the afternoon session, H. Chitrakala, Inspector of Police, Bazaar Police Station, Virudhunagar, spoke on ‘Women’s safety.’

Awareness camp

Environment Club of GTN Arts College, Dindigul organised a dengue and malaria awareness camp in and around Dindigul on June 21 and 22. Environment Club Coordinator P. Ravichandran, Co-Coordinator S.Arun and 35 student-members distributed pamphlets to the public on dengue and malaria prevention and control. Interactive sessions were conducted to engage people in discussions about the diseass and prevention measures,