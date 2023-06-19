Dindigul Campus Connect

June 19, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST

MoU signed

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Alagappa University, Karaikudi and Karpagam Academy of Higher Education (KAHE), Coimbatore was signed in Karaikudi on June 13. The objective is to enable collaborative research between the two institutions on science and engineering research by utilising laboratory and other research infrastructure. The MoU will also facilitate students and faculty exchange programmes and faculty development programmes. G.Ravi, Vice-Chancellor, Alagappa University and B.Venkatachalapathy, VC, KAHE, inked the MoU on behalf of their institutions. Prof.Ravi appreciated the efforts of Dr. J.Jeyakanthan in initiating the collaborative research.

10-day NCC camp

P.S.R. Engineering College, Sivakasi hosted a 10-day NCC camp for junior and senior divisions of 29th Independent Company of NCC which comprises schools and colleges in Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts. Lt. Col. Proadosh, Officer Commanding 29th Independent Company, NCC, Thoothukudi, was the chief guest on the final day. J.S. Senthil Kumaar, Principal, appreciated the cadets for their endurance during this hot summer. Dean P. Marichamy delivered the valedictory address. Officer Commanding, NCC of the college Lieutenant R. Madhavan, Head of EEE department, along with NCC cadets of the college coordinated the arrangements for the success of the camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Faculty orientation programme held

Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Syed Ammal Arts and Science College, Ramanathapuram conducted a faculty orientation programme on Skill Based Programme on Higher Education on June 17.

R.Ramachandran, Associate Professor, Thanthai Periyar Arts and Science College, Tiruchi, the resource person, shared his views on research, innovation and teaching methodologies. The programme arrangements were done by IQAC members and Administrative Officer Sahul Hameed. More than 150 faculty members participated in the programme. M.Anitha, HOD of Mathematics, proposed the vote of thanks.

PTA meeting

The parent-teacher association meeting for the academic year 2023-2024 was held at Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women, Kilakarai, on June 14. S. Sumaya delivered the presidential address, emphasising the quality of education and the importance of a good family background. M. S. Irfan Ahmed, Director; and C. P. Rosy Fernando, EDC Director, among others, were present at the event. The arrangements were made by Sheikh Dawood Khan, Deputy General Manager of Seethakathi Trust.

Yoga Day

International Yoga Day was celebrated in RVS College of Education, Dindigul recently. Yoga trainers M. Mathivanan and Devika Kumari trained the students in Suriya Namaskar, Asanas, pranayamam and yogasanas. It will help the students to be fit and healthy. S.Selvin, Principal, spoke at the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.