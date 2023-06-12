Dindigul Campus Connect

June 12, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST

KARE gets 29th NIRF rank

Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education (KARE) Deemed University is ranked 29th among all universities in India in the National Institutional Ranking Frame work (NIRF) rankings 2023 publised by the Ministry of Education. The NIRF rankings are being awarded every year since 2018 based on teaching and learning resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and perception.KARE has secured the 36th rank under the Engineering category and 48th rank under Overall category.

Vice-President S.Shasi Anand distributed incentives to researchers recently. They were given for significant contributions to research publications, and for securing patent rights - for the period - 2019 to 2021. A total sum of ₹58 Lakh was distributed to 103 KARE faculty members. The VP also inaugurated a startup at Kalasalingam Technology Business Incubation Centre, for manufacturing Lithinum Sulphur batteries, funded by MSME, of the Central government. T.Theivasanthi is the Principal Investigator of the project.

GTN gets award

G.T.N. Arts College, Dindigul, has received Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board’s Green Championship Award 2022 for its contribution towards environment protection. The activities centred around the theme, ‘‘Nurture Nature, Save Future.’Environment Club coordinator P.Ravichandran received the award and a cash prize of ₹1 lakh from Collector K.M. Poonkodi on June 5, the World Environment Day. College secretary K.Rethinam and Director. Durai Rethinam and Principal P.Balagurusamy appreciated the club coordinators, commitee members A.Jeevalatha, S.Arun and student volunteers for their efforts in getting this award.

Student selected for Thal Sainik Camp

An annual training camp cum Thal Sainik Camp selection was organised by 4(TN) Engineering Company NCC, at Idayapatti near Madurai recently. CDT. S. Chellapandi, a II BA Tamil student of VHNSN College, Virudhunagar, and a cadet of 28 TN(BN) NCC, Virudhunagar unit secured first place in the Inter Battalion Shooting Competition, one of the qualifiers for participating in All India Thal Sainik Camp. College president V. Palanichamy, vice-presidents V.P.P.K.V.N .Rajamohan, G. Ramya, college secretary M.D.Sarpparajan, treasurer S.S.S.A.S. Sakthi Babu, Principal A. Sarathi, SF Coordinator A. Kalidass and Captain N.Alagumanikumaran congratulated the student.

