Dindigul Campus Connect

May 29, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Students of P.S.R. Engineering College, Sivakasi, being honoured for winning prizes in ‘silmbattam’ competitions

Students of P.S.R. Engineering College, Sivakasi, being honoured for winning prizes in ‘silmbattam’ competitions | Photo Credit: THILEEP

PSR students win two prizes

In a national-level competitions conducted by Youth Games Council of India in Goa, two students of P.S.R. Engineering College, Sivakasi, won the first and second prizes in the singles and duel ‘silambattam.’ L. Vetrivelan of I Year Mechanical Engineering won the first prize in the singles, and with  M. Mahendra Kannan of I Year EEE won the second prize in the doubles competition, bringing honour to Tamil Nadu, the birth place of ‘silambattam.’ R. Solaisamy, correspondent; J.S. Senthil Kumaar, Principal;  P. Marichamy, Dean; D. Sriram, Professor and Head, I Year H and S department and Physical Director R. Sundaramoorthi congratulated the students.

Cadet attends camp in Secunderabad

U. Kumaresan, a II B.A History student of VHNSN College, Virudhunagar of 1128 company, NCC, participated in a 12-day Army Attachment Camp for NCC Cadets in Secunderabad. Formation training, drill, field craft, battle craft, weapon training, obstacle training, map reading and navigation, firing, grenade throwing, basic tactics and self-protection skills, sports and cultural activities and other military subjects were taught at the camp. A total of 69 cadets of 28 TN(BN) NCC attended the camp. 

