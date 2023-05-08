ADVERTISEMENT

Dindigul Campus Connect

May 08, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Annual Day being celebrated at Chellappan Vidya Mandir International School, Karaikudi | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Academic Day

Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women in Kilakarai celebrated its 34th Academic Day on April 26.   S. Sumaya, Principal, welcomed the gathering. G. Ravi, Vice-Chancellor, Algappa University, Karaikudi, was the chief guest. Cultural events such as group dances and parades were performed by the students.  A. Shahanas Banu, college president, delivered the vote of thanks. Sheikh Dawood Khan, Deputy General Manager, and  Sirajuthin, Project Coordinator, Chennai, were present. 

The Department of Aeronautical Engineering of Kalasalingam University, Krishnankoil,,organised a workshop and two-days conference on ‘Small satellites for rural applications’ recently. Vice-President S. Shasi Anand presided. S.Narayanan, Vice-Chancellor,and V. Vasudevan, Registrar, offered felicitations.S. Rajesh, Dean, gave the welcome  address. J. Sarathkumar Sebastin, HOD  spoke about the workshop’s theme. G. Jagadeesh Kanna, CEO, Vayusastra Aerospace; C. U. Hari, Controller, DRDO; R. Arunachalam,  Scientist, ISRO; S. Chandravel, Auditor-AEA; Aravind Seeni, former Scientist, GAC,  P. Soma, Deputy Director,  ISTRAC, ISRO, and  S. Rangarajan, Scientific Secretary at Department of Space, Bengaluru gave the keynote addresses.  V. Arumuga Prabu,  and M. Pallikonda Rajasekaran spoke about the importance of small satellites in rural applications.

Annual Day

Theni Melapettai Hindu Nadargal Uravinmurai Nadar Saraswathi College of Education celebrated the 18th Annual Day on May 3.  R. Thiruchenthuran was the chief guest.  J. Beulah Rajini, Principal,presented the Annual Report. Shield and Prizes were distributed to first three rank holders. R.V.Rosheba (Maths) got first rank, K.Swetha (English) second rank and M.Soundarya (English) the third Rank in the B.Ed. degree examination for the academic year 2020-2022. M. Jeevitha, Assistant Professor, proposed the vote of thanks. 

12th Annual Day

Chellappan Vidya Mandir International School, Karaikudi celebrated its 12th Annual Day on April 29. The chief guest  was M. Selvam, Vice Chancellor of Bharathidasan University, Tiruchi. The guest of honor was Karu. Palaniappan, film director.  The special guest  was James Vasanthan, Music Director.

 

