Dindigul Campus Connect

April 24, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST

‘Valarchiyil Malarchi’

HE Club, a wing for male students of Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College, Sivakasi, organised a motivational programme for UG and PG students. R.C. Saravana Kumar, Member, Advisory Committee, HE Club, welcomed the gathering. C. Ashok, Principal, delivered the presidential address. Dr. G. Ganesan of Rajapalayam was the resource person. He spoke on the topic, ‘Valarchiyil Malarchi.’ S. Raja, Executive Member, HE club, proposed the vote of thanks. As many as 750 students participated in the programme.

Annual Day

GTN Arts College, Dindigul, celebrated its 59th Annual Day and Awards Day on April 20. Vice Principal R. Chakkaravarthy welcomed the gathering and Principal P.Balagurusamy presented the annual report. S. Sujatha, convener of awards scrutinising committee, read out the list of awardees. Correspondent and secretary K.Rethinam delivered the presidential address and Director Durai Rethinam presided over the function. Thol.Thirumavazhavan, MP and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president, was the chief guest. He delivered a motivating speech. Vice Principal U.Natarajan proposed the vote of thanks.

