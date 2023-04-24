HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dindigul Campus Connect

April 24, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST

Abraham Mills S 6089
Dr. G. Ganesan, resource person of a motivational programme, being honoured at Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College, Sivakasi.

Dr. G. Ganesan, resource person of a motivational programme, being honoured at Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College, Sivakasi. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalan takes part in the Annual Day celebration of GTN Arts College, Dindigul.

VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalan takes part in the Annual Day celebration of GTN Arts College, Dindigul. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

‘Valarchiyil Malarchi’

HE Club, a wing for male students of Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College, Sivakasi, organised a motivational programme for UG and PG students. R.C. Saravana Kumar, Member, Advisory Committee, HE Club, welcomed the gathering.  C. Ashok, Principal,  delivered the presidential address. Dr. G. Ganesan of Rajapalayam was the resource person. He spoke on the topic, ‘Valarchiyil Malarchi.’  S. Raja, Executive Member, HE club, proposed the vote of thanks. As many as 750 students participated in the programme. 

Annual Day

GTN Arts College, Dindigul, celebrated its 59th Annual Day and Awards Day on April 20. Vice Principal R. Chakkaravarthy welcomed the gathering and Principal P.Balagurusamy presented the annual report. S. Sujatha, convener of awards scrutinising committee, read out the list of awardees. Correspondent and secretary K.Rethinam delivered the presidential address and Director Durai Rethinam presided over the function. Thol.Thirumavazhavan, MP and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president, was the chief guest. He delivered a motivating speech. Vice Principal U.Natarajan proposed the vote of thanks.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.