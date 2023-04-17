Dindigul Campus Connect

April 17, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

Placement Day

Nadar Saraswathi College of Arts and Science, Theni, conducted Placement Day on April 11. S.Chitra, Principal, and A.Komathi, Susheela Sankar, A. Saranya, Vice Principals, were present. S. Uma Maheswari, Placement Officer, read the annual placement report. The placement committee organised various training, placement, internship activities for the students and reputed companies took part in the recruitment drives. The college also organised various workshops and lectures for improving the employability of the students. The students were trained on resume writing, verbal ability, copy editing, career counseling and entrepreneurship. P. Akila Vaishnavi, Placements Coordinator, proposed the vote of thanks.

NEET coaching

Kalasalingam University, Krishnankoil, organised a 25-day ‘NEET Residential Coaching’ for students of government schools in Virudhunagar district. Collector V.P Jeyaseelan inaugurated it and addressed the students. He stressed the principle of “Britto Optimality” - choose the best, less number of chapters and study well. Study-and-practice must be only activities of the students at the hostel, the Collector said.Vice Chancellor S.Narayanan and Registrar V. Vasudevan were present. Chief Education Officer Gnanagowri and coaching team leader H.M Palaniammal spoke about the coaching schedule.

Project Punch 43.0

Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Sattur, Rotary Club of Tirunelveli Avira and Rotary Club of Virudhunagar organised a three-day English communication workshop, Project Punch 43.0, on April 10, It was inaugurated by Bharghavi Sankaran, charter president, Rotary Club of Tirunelveli Avira. The workshop, curated by Beehive Communication Club, was interactive and informative for the participating students. Arumugaselvam, Director, Kaleeswari Fireworks, was the chief guest on the valedictory day on April 12. M. Viswanathan HoD, Computer Science, Placement Officer, conducted the workshop.