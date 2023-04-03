Dindigul Campus Connect

April 03, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST

Annual Day

Sri Kaliswari College, Sivakasi, celebrated its 23rd Annual Day on April 1. A.M.S.G. Ashokan, MLA, and Nalini Ashokan were the chief guests. R. Muthulakshmi, the Vice-Principal, welcomed the gathering. P.K .Balamurugan, the Principal, presented the annual report. A.P.Selvarajan, the secretary, presided over the function. Mr. Ashokan, in his address, urged the students to have a strong mind by accepting disappointments while pursuing their goal. The guest of honour launched the new alumni web portal of the college and released books published by various departments. Academic achievement awards were distributed by Mrs.Nalini Ashokan.N. Nalayini, Head, Department of Commerce with Computer Applications, proposed the vote of thanks.

Best cycle design

The Department of Mechanical Engineering of PSNA College of Engineering and Technology, Dindigul, and SAE India Southern Section jointly organised a two-day Bicycle Design Competition on April 1 and 2l. As many as 42 teams from all over the country participated in the event. The competition focused on bringing out innovative ideas of the students in designing and fabricating a cost-effective bicycle with unique features to enhance efficiency and safety. The first prize was bagged by a team from Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai; the second prize by Vel Tech High Tech Dr.Rangarajan Dr.Sakunthala Engineering College, Avadi, Chennai, and the third prize by Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology in Kerala.

The college, in association with StartupTN (Madurai Regional Hub), under the aegis of the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Google Developers Group-Madurai, hosted a two-day 36-hour Hackathon on March 30 and 31. It was inaugurated by chief guest K.S. Kamala Kannan of Naga Foods.

On feminism

The Department of Tamil of Arul Anandar College organised a seminar on feminism. S. Sujatha, HoD of Tamil, GTN Arts College, Dindigul, the resource person, spoke on ‘Women poets and Tamil literature.’ In Sangam literature, women were highly respected, educated, and they were forward-thinking. There were several women poets in Sangam age - Avvaiyaar, Kaakkai Padiniyaar, etc. They stressed on education of women. Agananooru talks about young women meeting their lovers. This shows the freedom they had in choosing their partners. Ranjani Basu spoke on Education and Gender Equality.

Polar Bear Day

International Polar Bear Day was celebrated at Sri Adi Chunchanagiri College, Cumbum, on March 21. G.Renuga, Principal, presided over the function. The programme was conducted in order to raise awareness and educate people about impact of global warming and melting of glaciers, leading to loss of habitats of polar bears.

Convocation Day

Syed Ammal Arts and Science College, Ramanathapuram, organised it’s 10th Convocation Day ceremony on April 1. Palanisaami, Syndicate member, Alagappa University, Karaikudi, the chief guest, distributed 80 PG degrees, and 830 UG degrees. Among these graduates, six secured first rank and received gold medals. 5

Job fair

Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Sattur, organised a mega job fair on April 1. Of the more than 400 candidates from various colleges who participated in the fair, more than 850 received spot offers. For the students, it provided an excellent opportunity to interact with HR Managers from the industry and get hands-on experience about the entire process.

Seminar held

A seminar on development of ‘Semiconductor product development using Artificial Intelligence (AI)’ was organised by Nadar Saraswathi College of Engineering and Technology, Theni. Kannan Srinivasakam, the Director of Bangalore UANDWE Technologies, served as a distinguished guest and provided an in-depth discussion on various topics. Over 300 students and faculty members attended the seminar.

Trade Bazaar

The Department of Management Studies of P.S.R. Engineering College, Sivakasi, in association with Consumer Club organised ‘IMPRESA’ 23, a Trade Bazaar, recently. R. Solaisamy, correspondent, declared open the Bazaar in the presence of J.S. Senthil Kumaar, Principal and

P. Marichamy, Dean. Students and staff of P.S.R Engineering College, P.S.R.R. College of Engineering, P.S.R. Arts College and P.S.R. Polytechnic College shopped in the stalls. T. Rajkumar, HOD, along with the students and the college administration, had made the arrangements.

495 students get scholarships

Mepco Schlenk Engineering College celebrated scholarship awarding ceremony on April 1.

Every year hundreds of deserving students are awarded management scholarships and

owing to the growing number of scholarships being awarded, the Scholarship Awards

ceremony is segregated from College Day event. A total of 495 II, III and IV year UG

students received scholarships worth ₹75 lakh. Besides academics, scholarships were also awarded to students who excelled in sports, fine arts activities and for best projects. Also special scholarships were given to students with 100% attendance, and winners of prestigious competitions.