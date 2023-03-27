Dindigul Campus Connect

March 27, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

Talk on biologics

The Department of Biotechnology of Mepco Schlenk Engineering College, Sivakasi, organised a seminar on “Recent advances in production of biologics’ on March 18. HoD M. L. Stephen Raj, delivered the welcome address. Eugene Raj Arulmuthu, vice president and Head of Manufacturing – Gene Therapy, Reliance Life Sciences, Mumbai, spoke on upstream production of biologics. .Bala Yeshwanth Ram Vummidi, Director, IngerTherapeutics, Chennai, spoke on ‘Recent methods for drug discovery.’ S.Leeleram of Syngene International, Bengaluru, spoke on ‘Advances in biologics production.’ Prof. R. Karthikeyan proposed the vote of thanks.

Placement drive

Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women, Kilakarai, organised a placement drive for final-year UG students. As many as 134 students from various disciplines were selected by Salcomp Manufacturing, Chennai. S. Sumaya, Principal, and M. S. Irfan Ahmed, Director of research and industry institute relations, congratulated the students. The arrangements were made by Sheikh Dawood Khan, DGM of Seethakathi Trust.

Three conferences

The departments of Civil Engineering and Basic Science, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering of Ramco Institute of Technology, Rajapalayam, organised three web conferences on March 24 and 25. The resource persons were Mahmood Ghazala of Jordan Aqaba University of Technology; L. Muthukrishnan of Flender Drives, Chennai; Leni Davidson of Six Sigma Wheels India, Chennai; J. Arun Kumar of Reliance Jio Infocomm and Fausto P. Garcia Marque from Spain. In the form of scientific research papers, students, faculty members, industrialists, and scientists presented their unique research ideas. Around 300 students and researchers from India and other countries attended the conferences. Out of 211 research papers that were received, 151 papers were shortlisted for presentation and recommended for publication in Scopus-indexed journals.