Dindigul Campus Connect

March 20, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

Annual Day

23rd Annual Day and Sports Day was celebrated at Syed Hameedha Arts and Science College, Kilakarai, on March 18. Tamil scholar K.Gnanasambathan, the chief guest, presented certificates to academic and sports winners. Sathakathulla, Principal, presented the report. Shobana proposed the vote of thanks.

Awareness rally

Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Sattur, organised an ‘Awarness against alcohol consumption’ rally on March 17. Staff and students, carrying placards, tok part in the rally.

The college, along with P.S.N.L College of Education, conducted a capacity building programme, ‘Iraivi 99.0- support girl child’ on Mach 18. Dr. A.Faritha Bagam was the chief guest. R. Praveena, Head, Commerce Department, proposed the vote of thanks.

College Day

V.V. Vanniaperumal College for Women, Virudhunagar, celebrated its 61st College Day and Founder’s Day on March18. A.M.S.G. Ashokan, Sivakasi MLA, was the chief guest. V.V.V.A. Mahendran, the Patron, delivered the Founder’s Day message. Nalini Ashokan distributed gold medals and certificates to winners.

Meeting on pepper

A conference on black pepper was organised at Horticultural Research Station, Thadiyankudisai, on March 10. J. Rajangam, Dean, Horticultural College and Research Institute, Periyakulam; M. Jayakumar, DD-Research, Regional Coffee Research Station, Thandikudi; D. Prasath, V. Srinivasan, K. Kandiannan from Indian Institute of Spice Research, Kozhikode; Mohammed Faisal from Appangala, Karnataka; Kanaga Dhileepan of Spices Board, Erode; Ramar, HoD, Spices and Plantation Crops, Periyakulam; Ravindran of HRS, Kodaikanal; Shiny, AD-Kodaikanal and Selvakumar, AD-Dindigul spoke. Balakumbahan, Head, HRS, Thadiyankudisai, proposed the vote of thanks.

Eco-friendly move

Environment Club of GTN Arts College, Dindigul, is organising a month-long drive on ‘Meendum Manjappai’ in March, with the aim to avoid single use plastic bags (SUP). P.Ravichandran, Coordinator - Environment Club and ‘Meendum Manjappai’ campaign; S.Arun, Assistant Coordinator, distributed the yellow bags and pamphlets at Reddiyarchatram on March 18.