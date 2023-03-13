Dindigul Campus Connect

March 13, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

Women’s Day

International Women’s Day was celebrated in Vidhyaa Giri College of Arts and Science, Puduvayal, on March 8. Amudha, propreiter of Nice Beauty Parlour, Kanadukathan, and Revathy Pathi, proprietor of Etti’s Lifestyle, Karaikudi, spoke on entrepreneurship.

In Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Sattur, M.Thilagabama, MD, Mathi Integrated Health Centre and writer, delivered the chief guest address.

Thamizhachi Thangapandiyan, MP, was the chief guest at G.T.N. Arts College, Dindigul. In her address, she said, “The significance of Women’s Day lies not in celebration but in the pride of soil and toil of women, women as a lioness, should resist against all the social evils to retain their freedom which came with oceans of blood and struggle.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Career in Navy

The Training and Placement Cell of Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women in Kilakarai recently organised a career guidance programme on the topic, ‘Career opportunities for women in the Navy.’ Lt. Commander Ishani Bhattacharjee, INS Parundu, spoke on financial benefits, career potential, and personal growth in the Indian Navy. Lt. D. Murugan shared his 37 years of experience in the Indian Navy.

Science Day

National Science Day was celebrated at RVS Group of Institutions, Dindigul, recently. Students’ exhibits ranging from mini projects to major projects from all the departments were on display. Alagan Karuppannan, founder of Hillsilver Exports, Coimbatore, was the chief guest.

Paper presentation

The Research Forum, Minerva, of the Department of English, Sri Kaliswari College, Sivakasi, organised a research paper presentation on March 9. Divya Sirangi, Soft Skills Trainer and Assistant Professor of English, presented a paper on ‘Empathy: in an eagle’s eye view; concerning violent and psychopathic criminals.’.R. Kumara Balaji, Assistant Professor, proposed the vote of thanks.Principal

Graduation Day

Theni Kammavar Sangam College of Arts and Science celebrated its 10 Graduation Day on March 10. J. Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Madurai Kamaraj University, the chief guest, gave a thought provoking Graduation Day address and distributed degree certificates to 526 UG and PG graduates.

Sports meet

Sports meet of Sivakasi Lions Playschool was held on the junior campus of The Sivakasi Lions Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Sivakasi. The chief guest was J. Ramesh Kumar. Principal M. G. Pandian and Primary in charge B. Mercy were present. The children presented a cultural programme.

College Day

To commemorate the silver jubilee year, a Pattimandram (debate) was held at Syed Ammal Engineering College, Ramanathapuram, on March 10. It was moderated by renowned speaker Solomon Pappaiah. The day also saw Anu and Bharath of Super Singer fame performing a musical programme. The College Day and Sports Day was held the following day.

Awards Day

Awards Day function held at Takshashila Vidya Mandir CBSE School, Dindigul on March 11. R. Anitha, Founder and Academic Director, oresided over the function. Principal R. Komagal offered felicitations. The chief guest was S.Sujatha, HoD-Tamil of G.T.N. Arts College. Students of Classes I to VIII and teachers were rewarded for their academic performance.