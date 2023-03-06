Dindigul Campus Connect

March 06, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST

On sustainable education

Department of Mechanical Engineering of PSNA College of Engineering and Technology, Dindigul organised a one-day seminar on ‘Sustainable education and management’ in association with National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, Chennai on February 16. Twenty-two delegates from 19 countries participated in the seminar. .Usha Natesan, Director of NITTTR, was the chief guest. R.S.K. Raaguraman, Pro Chairman and .D.Vasudevan, Principal, presided over the function. R. Kannan, HoD, organised the programme.

Motivational talk

A motivational talk was organised by Syed Ammal Engineering College, Ramanathapuram, on February 20. M. S. Viji, founder of International We Serve Foundation, spoke on ‘Ignited Minds.’ He talked about the life of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, former President. “He was well-versed in a number of areas,” he said and urged students to emulate him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The college teamed up with Skillsort, Chennai, to host SKILLATHON, an online competition. The valedictory function was held on March 3. K. Mohan, Co-Founder and CEO of Ippo Pay, was the chief guest. Mahalingam Jayagopal, Co-Founder and CEO of Skillsort, and N. Venkatesh, Founder, Innovative Services, offered felicitations.

Contests at GRI

Gandhigram Rural Institute celebrated National Science Day from February 23 to March 1. Many competitions were conducted for schoolchildren in Dindigul district to mark the occasion.S. R. Veeramani, Medical Superintendent, Government Medical College Hospital, Dindigul, inaugurated the events. A. Nasarudeen, Chief Educational Officer, delivered the valedictory address.

Science exhibition

The Department of Computer Science, BCA, Maths and Physics of Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science and College, Sattur, organised a science exhibition to mark National Science Day recently. Students displayed various models related to robotics, safety alarm systems, hardware and software, Magic In Numbers, Topology, Newton’s Law , space satellites and solar systems.

The college conducted the sports meet on March 4.

Cyber security

Vidhyaa Giri College of Arts and Science, Karaikudi, in association with Hebesec Technologies, organised hands-on training in cyber security for 5 days February 27. S. Ram Sundhar, founder and director of Hebesec Technologies, delivered the keynote address. Around 50 students underwent training and were offered internship opportunities at the firm.

Seminar on IPR

The PG and Research Department of Commerce, Jayaraj Annapackiam College for

Women, Periyakulam, organized a two-day seminar on ‘Economic impact on

Intellectual Property Rights’ on February 8 and 9.S.S.Jeyara from Guangxi, Minzu University, China;

Ramani of MTWU, Kodaikanal; Julias Ceasar of St.Joseph’s College, Tiruchi; S. Amilan of Pondicherry University, Karaikal;.P. Chellasamy of Bharathiar University, Coimbatore; and CMA Jothi Satish, Cost

Accountant and Consultant, served as resource persons.

Sports Day

Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women, Kilakarai, conducted Sports Day on February 28. The chief guest was Chetna Vikrant Sabnis, president, Navy Welfare and Wellness Association, Ramanathapuram. The college flag was hoisted by Zainab Fathima, an alumna. A. Jasmine, Head, Department of Commerce, presented the Sports Day Report. Sheik Dawood Khan, Deputy General Manager, M.S. Irfan Ahmed, Director, Research Industry and Institute Relations, among others were present.

On climate change

The Environment Club of GTN Arts College, Dindigul organised a one-day seminar on ‘Climate change:

Facets, nuggets and niceties’ on March 1.V. Mohanasundaram, former Professor and Head, Department of Economics, spoke on global greenhouse gas emissions, lancet countdown, tracking progress on health and climate change, etc. Around 150 students participated in the seminar.

Arulmigu Kalasalingam College of Pharmacy, Srivilliputhur, organised a two-day conference on

‘Global trends in drug delivery technology and its regulatory compliances – an Industrial perspective’ recently. Assistant Directors of Drugs Control N.C. Ravichandran (Madurai zone) and R. Ilango (Virudhunagar zone) spoke at the inaugural. The guests of honour were M.M Yousuf, secretay, TANIPA Trust, Chennai, and G. Ananda Selvam, Director, Icarus Health Care, Chennai.

College Day

P.S.R. Engineering College, Sivakasi celebrated its 24th Sports and College days on March 3 and 4, respectively. The chief guests were A. Suryamoorthi, ASP, Virudhunagar district, and Usha Natesan, Director, NITTTR, respectively. J.S. Senthil Kumaar, Principal, and S. Radha, Physical Director, presented the respective annual reports. Earlier P. Marichamy, Dean, welcomed the gathering.

Graduation Day

V. V. Vanniaperumal College for Women, Virudhunagar, held its 46th Graduation Day on

March 4. The chief guest was K.Sivan, Advisor, Indian Space Research Organisation, Bangalore.

P.C.S. Govindarajaperumal, the Secretary; G. Karthigai Lakshmi, the Controller of

Examinations; S.M. Meena Rani, the Principal, were present. Totally, 1,123 UG,

187 PG and 1 M.Phil., graduands from various branches received their degrees.

National Science Day was celebrated at RVS Group of Institutions, Dindigul. Students’ exhibits ranging from mini projects to major projects from all the departments were on display. The chief guest was Alagan Karuppannan, founder of Hillsilver Exports, Coimbatore. B.K.Bhadri, advisor of RVS Group of Institutions, delivered a special address. Earlier, S.Mohanamurugan, Principal, welcomed the gathering.