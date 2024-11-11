Dindigul Bar Association condemns attacks on advocates

In the wake of the murder of an advocate in Kanniyakumari district last week, advocates in Dindigul on Monday staged a protest in front of the Dindigul Collectorate condemning the incident and demanding the enactment of the Advocates Protection Act at the earliest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dindigul Bar Association office bearers said that more than 15 advocates have been murdered and over 100 advocates attacked in Tamil Nadu in the last three years. They condemned the attacks on advocates.

They also demanded the enactment of the Advocates Protection Act at the earliest. They said that several incidents of attacks on advocates have been reported across India. The safety of advocates and their family members have become a question mark, they said and urged the Centre and the State governments to provide adequate protection to the advocates.

If necessary steps were not taken in this regard, the advocates would stage protests across Tamil Nadu, they said. In Madurai, the advocates condemned the murder of advocate S. Christopher Jobi in Kanniyakumari district. The advocate was murdered by his client last week. The police have arrested the client and have registered a case of murder.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.