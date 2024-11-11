 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dindigul Bar Association condemns attacks on advocates

Published - November 11, 2024 09:16 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Dindigul Lawyers Association stage a demonstration in front of the Collectorate in Dindigul on Monday.

Members of Dindigul Lawyers Association stage a demonstration in front of the Collectorate in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

In the wake of the murder of an advocate in Kanniyakumari district last week, advocates in Dindigul on Monday staged a protest in front of the Dindigul Collectorate condemning the incident and demanding the enactment of the Advocates Protection Act at the earliest.

The Dindigul Bar Association office bearers said that more than 15 advocates have been murdered and over 100 advocates attacked in Tamil Nadu in the last three years. They condemned the attacks on advocates.

They also demanded the enactment of the Advocates Protection Act at the earliest. They said that several incidents of attacks on advocates have been reported across India. The safety of advocates and their family members have become a question mark, they said and urged the Centre and the State governments to provide adequate protection to the advocates.

If necessary steps were not taken in this regard, the advocates would stage protests across Tamil Nadu, they said. In Madurai, the advocates condemned the murder of advocate S. Christopher Jobi in Kanniyakumari district. The advocate was murdered by his client last week. The police have arrested the client and have registered a case of murder.

Published - November 11, 2024 09:16 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.