Dindigul administration makes e-pass mandatory again for entering Kodaikanal

The district administration has made e-pass mandatory for all vehicles coming to Kodaikanal till further orders.

In a statement, Collector M. N. Poongodi said the practice, which was in vogue from May 7 till September 30 this year, had been extended in the wake of a directive of the Madras High Court.

Tourists coming to Kodaikanal should get e-pass through a website (epass.tnega.org) by entering a few details. Any clarification with regard to e-pass and local e-pass for local vehicles could be obtained over 0451-2900233, 9442255737.

As per the details available with the district administration, a total of 17,20,277 vehicles carrying 2.90 lakh tourists had been issued e-pass for October 1. However, only 7,15,390 vehicles with 1.09 tourists had entered the hill station on the day.

On September 30, 743 tourists came in 103 vehicles with e-pass. For October 2, the district administration had issued e-pass for 145 vehicles carrying 898 tourists, the statement said.

