GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dindigul administration makes e-pass mandatory again for entering Kodaikanal

Updated - October 02, 2024 05:25 pm IST - Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Kodaikanal in Dindigul district.

A view of Kodaikanal in Dindigul district. | Photo Credit: FIle Photo

The district administration has made e-pass mandatory for all vehicles coming to Kodaikanal till further orders.

In a statement, Collector M. N. Poongodi said the practice, which was in vogue from May 7 till September 30 this year, had been extended in the wake of a directive of the Madras High Court.

Tourists coming to Kodaikanal should get e-pass through a website (epass.tnega.org) by entering a few details. Any clarification with regard to e-pass and local e-pass for local vehicles could be obtained over 0451-2900233, 9442255737.

As per the details available with the district administration, a total of 17,20,277 vehicles carrying 2.90 lakh tourists had been issued e-pass for October 1. However, only 7,15,390 vehicles with 1.09 tourists had entered the hill station on the day.

On September 30, 743 tourists came in 103 vehicles with e-pass. For October 2, the district administration had issued e-pass for 145 vehicles carrying 898 tourists, the statement said.

Published - October 02, 2024 05:24 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.