Dinamalar publisher and editor move HC against FIR

February 02, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice and sought a counter-affidavit from the S.S. Colony Police in Madurai to a petition filed by the editor and publisher of Tamil daily Dinamalar, seeking that the FIR registered against them be quashed.

Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup ordered the notice and adjourned the hearing to February 6. In January, the police had booked a case against the editor and publisher for having published a report alleging that oral orders had been issued against the conduct of special darshan and ‘annadhanam’ in temples run by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department on the day of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The petitioners said the FIR was malicious and without merit, and the allegation that the report was intended to disturb public peace was per se an assumption of the complainant, an officer of the HR&CE Department. No untoward incident took place and the entire State witnessed the consecration peacefully, they added. They further said that the application seeking approval for pujas, bhajans and ‘annadhanam’ was rejected by the Avadi police, and the same was challenged before the Madras High Court. The petition was disposed of after the police’s submission that no permission was required was recorded. A similar petition was also filed before the Supreme Court. The State had submitted that there was no ban on the live telecast of the event, they added. The petitioners said they thought it fit to publish the report as no statement was made by the government and it was based on information gathered from the public. It was aimed at bringing out the information.

The statement of the HR&CE Minister that there was no ban on conducting ‘annadhanam’ and pujas was also published prominently, they added.