‘Dilution of Constitution only to realise BJP’s dream of Hindu nation’

MADURAI

Dilution of the Constitution of India was a long-term dream of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which wanted to make India a Hindu nation, said Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan.

Addressing a public meeting here on Wednesday, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that the BJP had been formulating new legislations to target Muslims. Abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir was a historic blunder. It was a betrayal by the BJP government.

Along with Pakistan and Bangladesh, Sri Lanka was also part of the British India, he said and wondered why the island nation was not included in the Citizens (Amendment) Act. He also asked why the BJP had discriminated against the refugees on the basis of religion. It was against the spirit of the Constitution.

Granting of citizenship to the refugees should be based only on humanitarian consideration, according to the Constitution, Mr. Thirumavalavan said, adding National Citizens Register would affect Hindus too.

While the details of population census were always confidential, the National Population Register would be made public. Inclusion of Christians in the CAA was only a ploy to create a wedge between Christians and Muslims, he said.

Stating that the CAA was the first attempt to create a Hindu nation, he said it would not become a reality. Mahatma Gandhi had raised his voice for Hindu-Muslim unity. He had shed tears during communal clashes following partition of India. Gandhi was assassinated only because he tried to uphold Hindu-Muslim unity, he said.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan said that those who were trying to protect the Constitution were being branded as traitors by the ruling party. The college students who were protesting for their rights were not indulging in violence, but only the BJP leaders were saying that the protesters should be shot down. The people would chase away the BJP that was acting with arrogance like the way they drove away the British rulers.