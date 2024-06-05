Dilapidated building poses threat to students

A dilapidated building on the premises of Government Engineering College here, which once housed the library, should be removed immediately considering the safety of the students, the public demand.

When the agents of candidates, who came for the counting of votes at Government Engineering College on Tuesday, noticed the seriously damaged building, they requested the police officials deployed there to ask the college authorities to take immediate steps to raze it at the earliest.

At least five pillars supporting this building, including the two pillars at the corners, have developed three-inch-wide cracks and corroded steel rods are protruding from the pillars. The police officers deployed on the college premises too admitted that it was a serious threat to the students.

“The adjoining building, which was used to keep the candidates’ agents during the 46-day-long period between the polling and the counting of votes to monitor remotely the safety of strong rooms where Electronic Voting Machines had been stored, leaked profusely after the recent rains. So, tin sheets were erected over the building to avert leaking of water from the roof. Hence, the safety of both the buildings is under question,” said the police officers.

A source in the college said the administration had already informed the Public Works Department about the pathetic condition of the building and requested the officials to take early action. “The PWD officials should also inspect a few more buildings on our premises,” the source said.