Dilapidated and defaced Manimuthar dam park to get a rebirth

The dilapidated and defaced Manimuthar dam park that once attracted a few hundred visitors everyday will soon get complete makeover with better tourist-friendly amenities and recreational facilities for adventure lovers. The new Biodiversity Park is coming-up on 23 acres of land along the 64-year-old reservoir on an outlay of ₹ 7 crore.

“We’ll revive the lost glory through this makeover to attract tourists, especially the children… Besides creating attractive features and adventure sport equipments like zip-line, the new-look Biodiversity Park will tell the visitors the kind of rich biodiversity of this district,” said District Collector V. Vishnu, who visited the completely neglected site on Thursday along with Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Mohammed Shabbir Alam.

Following announcement by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during his visit to the district on September 8, Mr. Vishnu visited the spot adjacent to the Manimuthar dam, the district’s largest reservoir in the scenic Western Ghats. Even though this park once attracted huge crowd, especially school children, everyday with its play equipment, fish pond, colourful garden etc., the official machinery’s poor upkeep has allowed it to crumble.

Now, most of the age-old trees found a decade ago on this space to give cool shade to the hundreds of visitors gathering here on ‘Thai Pongal’ and ‘Karinaal’ are now either dead or have been axed even though water being released from the dam is rustling through the channel only a few meters away.

“Sitting close to the Kalakkad - Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, the proposed biodiversity park will introduce region’s natural and cultural ecosystems including the five landscape typologies of Tamil Nadu, which is very much present in Tirunelveli district. The structures that carried water to nourish the plants in the park will be rejuvenated again as the work starts,” said Mr. Vishnu.

Apart from reflecting the glory of the land, the upcoming park will have sufficient space for adventurism with zip-line and other features and education infotainment for the children. While the proposed zip-line for the adults will be from the height of about 60 meters, the second one for the children will be from a rock situated at a lesser height.

“Since the children may not be allowed in the zip-line from 60 meters height, we’ve planned to have the one fit for the children as we should not disappoint them,” the Collector said after visiting this particular spot closer to the road on the top of the dam.

Another interesting feature to be added in this park is camping facility in accordance with established norms, which will allow the tourists to camp overnight in a particular area of the 23 acre land with prescribed restrictions.

“Since camping inside or closer to the forest is a major attraction now-a-days among the younger generation, we’ll create camping facility,” the Collector informed.

As the detailed project report is being prepared now, the district administration has proposed to execute the project in two phases. “The first phase will hopefully be ready before next summer vacation,” he said.