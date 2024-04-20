Digvijayam ceremony held at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple

April 20, 2024 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - MADURAI

The Digvijayam procession was taken out on the ninth day of the annual Chithirai festival, on Saturday. Goddess Meenakshi mounted on ‘Indira vimana,’ was taken out on a procession on the Masi streets.

Her battles in eight directions were enacted by children dressed up in traditional costumes. Lord Sundareswarar along with Goddess Piriyavidai were also taken out on a procession. Thousands of devotees witnessed the procession.

According to the legend, the Goddess incarnated as Thadathagai Pirattiyar with three bosoms, is born to King Malayadwaja Pandya and Queen Kanchanamala Devi as an answer for their prayers for a child. The third bosom disappears once She meets Her beloved.

After Goddess Meenakshi is crowned as the queen, She wages war in all eight directions with an aim to expand Her kingdom. She charges towards Mount Kailash in Himalayas, the abode of Lord Shiva. After seeing Lord Shiva, She is enchanted by Him.

Her third bosom disappears. They decide to get married and return to Madurai. The celestial wedding or ‘thirukalyanam’ is the highlight of the Chithirai festival.