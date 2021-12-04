Digitisation inevitable: Supreme Court Judge

Madurai

Digitisation is a process that is inevitable today and technology is something one has to cope with, said Supreme Court Judge Justice V. Ramasubramanian at the Law Day celebrations held at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Saturday.

Justice Ramasubramanian recollected the various steps undertaken towards the daunting task of digitising the court documents and said that it was also an important task.

“Now, we have come to the level of virtual courts,” the Judge said.

Supreme Court Judge Justice M.M. Sundresh said that judicial infrastructure would accelerate the access to justice. Adequate infrastructure was lacking due to lack of funds and hopefully this would be addressed. Technology is something we need to embrace for the smooth functioning of the system, he said.

Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari said that almost one crore pages had been digitised at the Madras High Court and the target was to achieve 24 crore pages in the next three years. The digitisation process would also take place at the subordinate courts and 50 crore pages were the target. There was a need to strengthen the infrastructure at the subordinate courts, the Judge said.

The judges inaugurated the Digitisation Centre at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court and the Transit Quarters for the officers and the staff of the High Court Bench. The Administrative Judge of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana welcomed the gathering and Justice S. Vaidyanathan proposed a vote of thanks.

The Judges participated in a felicitation programme organised by the Bar Associations of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. High Court Judges, advocates, Registrars and court staff attended the event.