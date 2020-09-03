Switch over to digital transactions

The district administration has urged the people to make payments in digital mode as the Centre has selected Virudhunagar as one of the districts to have cashless transactions.

In a press release, Collector R. Kannan said traders and customers can use various modes of digital payments to avoid wastage of time, difficulties in handling cash and prevent contracting infection. People can use their debit cards, credit cards, Internet banking, mobile banking and using QR codes and POS. Besides, they could use various apps like BHIM, Paytm, Amazon, Google Pay and Phone Pay. The apps were very secured and have simplified transaction methods. Digital payment mode will help people to maintain their accounts properly and do away with black money. Doubts regarding cashless transactions could be cleared at the nearest branch of banks.