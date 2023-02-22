Digital skills training for visually impaired government school teachers held in Madurai

February 22, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MADURAI

A two-day special training camp aimed at technically equipping visually impaired government school teachers was conducted at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School here on Wednesday.

The training on Information and Communications Technology (ICT) skills was imparted to 75 teachers by Hope Foundation, a corporate social responsibility wing of Dell Technologies, and felicitated by Samagra Shiksha, a wing of the School Education Department. The training was inaugurated by Chief Educational Officer K. Karthika.

Santhosh Peter Kagoo, State programme coordinator, Hope Foundation, said the teachers were taught to use smartphones, laptops and desktops.

Ms Karthika told The Hindu that government schools and the administration was moving towards digitalisation and paperless offices and the need for teachers to be digitally sound was on the rise. “Hence, the training will prove useful to visually impaired teachers who often need assistance in many places,” she said.

Uploading students’ data on the EMIS system and entering attendance data of teachers and students online could be done on their own now, she added.

Under the programme, 1,447 visually impaired teachers across 38 districts would be trained. A curriculum approved by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) was used to train the participants, which included using applications such as talk back and screen reader to navigate on smartphones and laptops, said Mr. Kagoo.

A guide in braille and tactile as well as 200 audio tutorials would be shared with the participants to hone their skills. Basic operations such as opening word document, accessing e-learning resources and using apps such as Zoom and DIKSHA would be taught.

Resource persons picked out from the batch of teachers who were given special training also assisted in the camp, said Mr Kagoo. Similar training camps were being held across the State in 42 locations and they would conclude on March 1.

Assistant Project officers Karmegam and Selva Murugan, Foundation’s cluster coordinator R. Raja and others were present.