Digital NCD screening project launched in Madurai

Distributing bluetooth-enabled BP monitors and glucometers with rechargeable batteries to 155 Women Health Volunteers (WHVs), 46 Health and wellness centres and one mobile medical unit, Madurai Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth said that it would go a long way in augmenting Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam - a State government’s flagship programme, so as to benefit more people.

Launching the digital NCD (non-communicable diseases) screening project of Madurai Corporation in association with the HCL Foundation and VAAP Trust here on Thursday, she said that the toolkits given to the WHVs employed cutting edge technology that would facilitate accelerating Tamil Nadu’s leadership in public health sector.

She said that the NCD screening project, a first of its kind in the country, had demonstrated its effectiveness in leveraging technology to improve healthcare outcomes. The successful pilot phase conducted in Madurai in 2021, in which over 1.25 lakh people had benefitted, had now paved way for its expansion across all the five zones of the city, she added.

MedloTek System Managing Director Sharmila Devadoss said that the innovative and pioneering initiative would facilitate in early detection and prevention of non-communicable diseases. The VAAP Trust and the HCL Foundation have been conducting the programme as a CSR funded pilot in the city over the last three years and by expanding it to all the zones, she hoped it would reach out to more beneficiaries.

HCL Foundation Deputy Manager P. Prabakar Ignatius said that HCL was keen to use technology as it improved accessibility and also provided accurate data on the diagnosis. The HCL, which has been contributing for a healthy living, would play the role of a catalyst wherever possible.

Madurai Corporation’s Assistant City Health Officer Abishek said the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvom, was aimed at early detection, prevention and improved health outcomes. The new initiative, he hoped, would empower individuals and healthcare providers in combating hypertension, diabetes and cancer, etc., since it was bolstered by cutting edge digital technology.

Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar, City Health Officer S. Vinoth Kumar, Devadoss Hospital founder A. Devadoss, VAAP Trust Managing Trustee Satish Devadoss and zone chairperson Saravana Bhuvaneshwari participated.

