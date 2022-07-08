Digital mobile X-ray diagnostic unit launched

Member of Parliament Kanimozhi and Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan flag off the digital mobile X- ray van in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Member of Parliament Kanimozhi launched the digital mobile X-ray diagnostic unit, costing about Rs. 46 lakh to detect tuberculosis here on Friday.

Under National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), tuberculosis is diagnosed and treated free of cost with high quality equipment and medicines in the district as part of the State Government’s mission to achieve the target of ‘Tuberculosis-free Tamil Nadu’ by 2025.

Recently, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had flagged off the vehicles meant for 23 districts in Chennai. Thoothukudi received its air-conditioned digital mobile X-ray unit capable of taking at least 10 X-rays in an hour. In addition, the vehicle has been equipped with a widescreen television to telecast TB awareness videos to the public and also to disseminate the various benefits available for TB patients under NTEP.

“Currently, Tuberculosis is decreasing by 1 to 2 percent annually. To expedite this process, people with symptoms of TB will be identified and offered chest X-ray for free through this mobile unit. Hence, people with persistent cough, cold, diabetes, with weak immune system, living in crowded places, smokers, alcoholic and people who are easily prone to TB should undergo X-ray examination whenever the vehicle arrives in their areas,” said the doctors attached to the TB control programme.