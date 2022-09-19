Digital banner printing press sealed

A digital banner printing press was sealed by Corporation officials here on Monday for failing to obtain mandatory permission. As an advertisement hoarding of a two-wheeler dealer here was placed over the Corporation’s cloth bag awareness hoarding kept at Millerpuram junction, the officials removed the banner of the private dealer. Besides slapping a fine of ₹10,000 on the two-wheeler dealer, they sealed the digital board printing press in which the bike dealer’s banner was printed. “The press owners were told to print banners only after getting permission from the Corporation. Since they violated the instruction, the unit was sealed,” said the officials.