DIG, SP pay homage to head constable who died after testing COVID-19 positive

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG – Madurai Range), S. Rajendran, and Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police, P. Perumal, led the police force in paying homage to Head Constable, Ayyanar, who died after contracting COVID-19.

The officials offered floral tributes to the portrait of the head constable, who was attached to the Seithur Rural police station near Rajapalayam.

Meanwhile, the number of police personnel infected with the virus in Virudhunagar district has increased to 21 on Monday.

Sivakasi Town police station and Mamsapuram police stations were closed after an Inspector of Police and a Sub-Inspector of police from the respective stations tested positive. “The stations would be opened after three days of disinfection,” the SP said.

‘Take all precautions’

Meanwhile, the DIG convened a meeting with over 40 directly-recruited Sub Inspectors of the district and talked to them about the need to maintain personal hygiene to safeguard themselves against the virus.

“I told them that they should not be complacent since they are young, and think that they will not be infected,” Mr. Rajendran said.

Stating that wearing of masks was mandatory, he told them to keep safe distance from people. They have been asked to regularly do yoga and other physical exercises to increase their immunity.

“The district police have supplied them all medicines prescribed by the State government,” he added. The police personnel were reminded that they need to take care of their family members too and take all precautions while returning home from duty, like washing their clothes and taking a bath before mingling with family members.

The SIs were also told be patient while handling members of public and not get provoked by the behaviour of people.

“They should not lose their mental balance and should not have a sense of superiority because they are in uniform. They should know that they are public servants in uniform,” Mr. Rajendran said.