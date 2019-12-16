‘Dig new channel from Ramanadhi dam to feed six irrigation tanks’

TENKASI

Seeking the digging of a new channel from Ramanadhi dam to feed water to six irrigation tanks for nourishing over 300 acres of land in six villages in Kadayanallur taluk, a group of farmers submitted petition to Collector G.K. Arun Sundar Thayalan on Monday during the weekly grievance redressal meet.

In his petition, secretary of Thiruvettanallur Farmers’ Association Velusamy said the farmers of Madaththupatti, Thiruvettanallur, Vaettarampatti, Keezha Thiruvettanallur, Ariyanayagipuram and Arunachalapuram, all under the Kadayanallur taluk, could not cultivate paddy as the Kalingankulam, Sankarankulam, Thirumenikulam, Karuvelankulam, Adaikkalaperikulam and Arasudaiyaarkulam did not get water even though they were situated close to the Ramanadhi dam, which is now overflowing.

If these irrigation tanks were connected with the Ramanadhi dam or Vaalamalaiyar check-dam scheme by digging irrigation channels, farmers of these villages could cultivate paddy on over 300 acres, which are now barren.

‘Desilt tank’

A petition submitted by Rajkumar of Tenkasi said the Vallakulam, located on the eastern side of Tenkasi Mangammal Saalai, should be desilted for feeding the Idaiyankulam and the Pachchanaickenkulam on Aayikudi Road. If the encroachments along the feeder channels taking water from Vallakulam to the Idaiyankulam and the Pachchanaickenkulam were removed, all three irrigation tanks would brim with water to revive farming operations in these areas.

‘Drain rainwater’

Residents of Nettoor village in Alangulam taluk submitted a petition seeking immediate steps for draining stagnant rainwater in Mudaliyar Street and Bharathi Street in their village.

“Since the sewage water is mixing up with the stagnant rainwater due to absence of drainage channels, we submitted a petition to the Alangulam panchayat union office seeking concrete measures to solve the crisis. However, no official has inspected the spot so far. Hence, the Collector should order the officials concerned to visit the spot immediately for taking appropriate measures to drain the stagnant water, construct the drainage channels and re-lay the roads damaged due to the stagnant water,” the petitioners said.

‘Upgrade PHC’

On behalf of Akhila India Vivasaayigal Maha Sabha S.T. Shaik Maideen of Vadakarai submitted a petition seeking the upgrading of the primary health centre at Vadakarai Keezhpidaagai.

A section of the villagers from Saayamalai, Maruthankinaru, Pazhankottai, Kalappankulam and Naalaanthurai submitted a petition urging the Collector to allow their villages to be with Kuruvikulam panchayat union instead of annexing these hamlets with Melaneelithanallur union, which is far away.

Free house sites

Demanding free house sites for the residents of Viswanathadas Colony, Vadakarai and Tenkasi Mangammal Saalai Colony, members of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi submitted a petition to the Collector.