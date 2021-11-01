DIG commends DSP for securing life term for accused in murder case

TIRUCHI

01 November 2021 18:55 IST

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, A. Saravana Sundar on Monday gave away appreciation certificate to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jeeyapuram, P.K. Senthil Kumar for carrying out investigation efficiently and securing life imprisonment for a 25-year-old man, a caste Hindu who murdered his wife belonging to the Scheduled Caste in December 2017.

The First Additional District Sessions Court here recently convicted M. Chozhan of Kuzhumani village and sentenced him to life imprisonment for killing his wife Sukanya while the latter was asleep. Jeeyapuram Police booked a case against Chozhan under IPC section 302 read with sections 3 (1) (w) (ii) and 3 (2) (v) of the SC / ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act.

A police press release said Chozhan married Sukanya of Kuppandapalayam in Namakkal district in March 2016 defying opposition from his parents. The couple stayed for seven months in Sukanya's sister's house and later in the house of Sukanya's parents. A dispute arose later and Chozhan created problems in bringing his wife to his house.

Sukanya lodged a complaint with Jeeyapuram All Women Police on December 16, 2017, following which police spoke to both sides and sent the woman to Kuzhumani. Chozhan murdered Sukanya in the early hours on December 17, 2017 while she was asleep and surrendered before the police.

The release said Superintendent of Police Pa. Moorthy was present when the appreciation certificate was given to the DSP.