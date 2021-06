B. Vijayakumari.

04 June 2021 20:51 IST

DINDIGUL

B. Vijayakumari assumed office as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dindigul Range) here on Friday.

Prior to the new posting, the IPS officer had served as DIG (Coastal Security Group). After having joined the service as a DSP in 1997, she served in the Idol Wing as Superintendent of Police after promotion in 2006. In 2018, she was elevated as DIG of Police.

Advertising

Advertising