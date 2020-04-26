Difficulty in getting medical products hits the terminally ill

MADURAI

In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, shortage in liquid disinfectants, hand gloves and disinfectant wipes in pharmacies has affected terminally ill patients, who require them the most, say their caregivers. They say that it is also difficult to procure adult diaper, which is an everyday requirement for these patients.

R. Balagurusamy, managing trustee of Nethravathi Pain and Palliative Care Centre at Vilacheri, says that disinfectants in the form of liquids or wipes are essential to ensure hygiene of around 40 patients at the centre. “Most of them are bedridden and we need to regularly clean them with wipes or cloths dipped in disinfectant to ensure that they don’t develop bedsores. But, during this crisis, we are finding it difficult to get sufficient quantity of disinfectants,” he says.

Krishnamoorthy, who takes care of a 89-year-old visually impaired terminally ill patient near Arapalayam, says that obtaining adult diapers from medical outlets is possible only after a long delay. “The patient constantly needs support to follow her routine. In the absence of a diaper, she gets anxious and emotionally stressed,” he says.

One of the main problems is the difficulty in transporting medical products between States and within the city as well, says K. Padmaseshan, proprietor of ABS Firm which is trading medical products. “Truckers who deliver adult diapers from Salem, Hyderabad and Bengaluru say they face issues during transit. Hence, I have not been able to receive sufficient stock on time,” he says.

Though the government and district administration have announced that there is no restriction on transporting medical products, there are still some issues at the ground level, says D. Murugesan, secretary of Madurai Mavatta Marunthu Vanigargal Sangam. “These issues have to be addressed,” he says, adding the public must not indulge in panic buying of medical products.

Collector T.G. Vinay says that medicines are essential commodities and hence there will be no restriction on transporting them. Those who face difficulty during transit of medical products can call the toll-free number 1077, 0452 -2546160 or 9597176061 at the Emergency Operation Centre for assistance from officials, he adds.