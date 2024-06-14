ADVERTISEMENT

Differently abled woman’s vital organs give new lease of life to four

Published - June 14, 2024 07:06 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Harvested vital organs of differently abled woman Arasammal are being taken from Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Friday. Photo: Special arrangement | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vital organs of a woman differently abled woman, who suffered brain death after an accident, have given life to four persons.

When hearing impaired Arasammal, 59, was returning home after buying essential commodities from nearby ration shop in Thazhaiyooththu on June 10 last, she accidentally fell from the bike and sustained a head injury. She was rushed to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital by her relatives.

Radiological investigations done at TVMCH proved that Arasammal had hemorrhage in brain and the neurosurgeons explained to the relatives about the need for an immediate surgery. The surgeons also told them about the possible adverse impact of the surgery to be done in the brain. The relatives explained all these information to Arasammal’s husband Manisekar, who is also hearing impaired.

After getting the consent, the surgery was performed. However, the patient did not respond to the surgical intervention and was put on ventilator for four days. Finally she suffered brain death on June 13.

 When the doctors shared with the relatives the adverse development, Mr. Manisekar and son Jeba Kumar immediately agreed to donate the vital organs of Arasammal.

 “While the liver was donated to a Tiruchi-based Cethar Hospital, skin was taken to Grace Kennet Hospital, Madurai. Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital received the cornea. Arasammal is the first woman and the first differently abled person to donate her vital organs in TVMCH,” said Dean, TVMCH, Revathi Balan, who, along with the hospital authorities, doctors and nurses, paid last respect to the mortal remains.

 So far, TVMCH has received 15 kidneys, 5 hearts, 4 lungs, 9 livers, 3 skins and 20 corneas from 10 donors since 2019.

