Differently abled woman sexually harassed near Rajapalayam

Special Correspondent Rajapalayam
September 18, 2022 19:01 IST

Rajapalayam All Women Police station booked a man for having sexually harassed a differently abled woman when she went out to attend nature's call.

The police said that the 29-year-old woman, who is mentally challenged and has lost her speaking ability, had gone out towards a stream to attend nature's call.

Some of the people had heard the woman raising an alarm and running towards her home. When they rushed to her help, they found a local man fleeing the scene.

When her family members enquired her about the incident, the woman had explained to them in sign language about the man physically harassing her.

The police have booked the man for sexually harassing the girl and under the provisions of The Right of Person with Disabilities Act.

