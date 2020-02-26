Differently abled told to get national identity cards

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan has appealed to differently abled persons to get the national identity card to avail themselves of various benefits.

In a statement, he said that on every Thursday special camps are being held by the Department of Differently-abled to give national identity cards for those who have 40% disability on their limbs, those who have hearing and speech disability, visually challenged persons and mentally-retarded persons.

The Collector said that a total of 32,143 persons had been issued the national identity card since 2016. Besides, 1,964 differently abled persons above the age of 10 years had been registered as members of Differenlty-abled Persons Welfare Board.

The monthly assistance for the differently abled persons has been increased of ₹1,500. Besides, the age criteria for getting the assistance for those with more than 60% disability has been brought down to 18 years from 45 years.

So far, 14,459 persons have got various benefits worth ₹ 18.05 crore.

The differently abled persons are given calipers, three-wheelers, wheel-chair, hearing aid, solar-powered sewing machine, white cane and Braille wrist watch.

Stating that national identity card is mandatory for getting the benefits, the Collector said that those who want to apply for the card should produce photocopy of their family card, four copies of photograph.

The applications should be handed over tot he District Differently-abled Welfare Officer, District Collectorate, Virudhunagar.