Differently abled stage demonstration in Madurai

February 04, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers staging a demonstration in Madurai on Friday.

Members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers staging a demonstration in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Expressing disappointment over the Union Budget 2023-24, the members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) staged a demonstration in Madurai on Friday.

According to a press release issued by the members, they said that for the implementation of the schemes for the benefit of the differently abled, ₹240 crore had been allocated in the previous budget. However in the present budget, only ₹150 crore was allocated. The allocation was reduced by ₹90 crore, they said.

The members said that it must be ensured that the provisions of The Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016 are strictly implemented. The members demanded that their monthly assistance should also be increased.

