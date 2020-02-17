Differently abled sportswoman’s appeal to Collector

TENKASI

A differently abled sportswoman from below poverty line family has appealed to Collector G.K. Arun Sundar Thayalan to give her job to support her labourer parents, brothers studying ITI and also to meet her expenses for participating in the sports-meets.

In her petition, A. Kanagalakshmi, 22, of Ilanji near Tenkasi said she, who lost her mobility due to polio, had won medals in the State and National-level sports meets in wheelchair basketball, shot-put and wheelchair race events. Though she had obtained undergraduate degree in commerce through Distance and Continuing Education mode, she was unable get a job.

“Since my father is a manual labourer and mother is a beedi roller, their earnings are not sufficient to meet the educational expenses of my brothers studying in ITI besides paying the rent for the house. If the Collector can help me by giving a job, it will be of great help to my family, particularly for me to meet the expenses I am facing to attend the tournaments,” Ms. Kanagalakshmi said.