Differently abled seek ID cards

Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-abled and caregivers (TARATDAC) staged a demonstration protesting against the refusal of the medical officers to issue identity cards on the premises of Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital here on Monday.

The protestors alleged that the medical doctors refused to issue identity cards though a written assurance was given by District Revenue Officer V. Latha during the talks held with TARATDAC members on May 6 that 50 differently abled people would be issued identity cards every week.

TARATDAC district president Jayanthi, who led the protest, said that identity cards were vital in gaining benefits through various government welfare schemes such as bus and train passes.

The members complained that the medical officers refused to issue identity cards, reasoning that only a total of 20 differently-abled persons will be issued the same.

In turn, the medical officers put the blame on the District Differently Abled Welfare Officer who had allowed them to issue ID cards for 20 people only, triggering the protest.

“Such moves are taken by the District Differently Abled Welfare Officer fearing that if they allow 50 people to obtain ID cards, then truckloads of people like us will apply in future. But isn’t it their duty to provide us with such essentials?,” asked S Bhagat Singh, district secretary, TARATDAC.

The differently-abled people said that their life was already burdened and such actions of government officials only add to their woes.

They also demanded that the government staff must be sensitised to treat differently-abled people with respect.