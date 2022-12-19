Differently abled seek house site pattas

December 19, 2022 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Differently abled people stage a demonstration at Madurai Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Differently abled people staged a demonstration on the Madurai Collectorate premises on Monday demanding free house site pattas. The members of the Crawling Differently abled People Federation complained that differently abled people were being discriminated against and were finding it difficult to find a house for rent. They said that they were facing hardship as a result. They should be provided with free house site pattas, said general secretary of the Differently abled Federation S. Raja.

